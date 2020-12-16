US FDA authorizes antigen test as first OTC fully at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test

U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA)

for the first over-the-counter (OTC) fully at-home diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test

FDA allows it to be sold in places like drug stores

a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was developed by Ellume Health in Brisbane, Australia.












