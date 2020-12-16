US FDA authorizes antigen test as first OTC fully at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA) 

  • for the first over-the-counter (OTC) fully at-home diagnostic test for COVID-19. 
  • Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
  • FDA allows it to be sold in places like drug stores
  • a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes
The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was developed by Ellume Health in Brisbane, Australia. 


U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA) 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose