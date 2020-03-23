US FDA grants orphan drug designation for potential Covid-19 treatment Remdesivir
This will hasten use of the drug to combat coronavirus
- OOPD provides incentives for sponsors to develop products for rare diseases
- program enables the development and marketing of drugs, biologics, and medical devices for rare diseases
- Orphan Drug Designation Program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics which are defined as those intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases/disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., or that affect more than 200,000 persons but are not expected to recover the costs of developing and marketing a treatment drug.
Remdesivir is a nucleotide prodrug that blocks a key enzyme needed for viral replication