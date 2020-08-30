US FDA head says willing to fast-track vaccine approval. Says he is not brown-nosing Trump though.
Financial Times interview with the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.
- said his agency was prepared to authorise a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete
- as long as officials believed the benefits outweighed the risks
Insisted the FDA was not rushing the process to boost Mr Trump's re-election prospects
Article is here for more from hahaHahn
Article is here for more from hahaHahn