US FDA head says willing to fast-track vaccine approval. Says he is not brown-nosing Trump though.

Financial Times interview with the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

  • said his agency was prepared to authorise a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete
  • as long as officials believed the benefits outweighed the risks
Insisted the FDA was not rushing the process to boost Mr Trump's re-election prospects

