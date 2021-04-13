US FDA to hold press conference on Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 1400 GMT

The FDA will update on the situation at 1000 ET or 1400 GMT

You can tune in to their press conference on YouTube via their channel here

US futures remain lower with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.3%. Nasdaq futures are near flat levels with Treasury yields off earlier highs to keep around 1.68%.





As much as this is a dent to the vaccine rollout, I would expect US health authorities to work out the kinks soon. The rare blood clot cases are nothing to scoff at but once they identify the risks and necessary treatment procedures, it should get back on track.





I mean the risk of COVID-19 killing is arguably much higher than 6 out of 6.8 million.



