US FDIC is considering scrapping quarterly bank reports for a system with more timely data on bank risks
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is one of two US agencies that provide deposit insurance to depositors in the US
Its looking at binning bank quarterly reports.
On Monday its expected to kick off a competition among 20 data and technology firms to develop a new reporting prototype that could provide the agency with more timely and targeted data about banks' credit exposures and deposit information.
Via Wall Street Journal, link here