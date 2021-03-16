US Feb industrial production -2.2% vs +0.3% expected

US industrial production falls in February





Prior +0.9% (revised to +1.1%)

Capacity utilization 73.8% vs 75.5%

Manufacturing output 13.1%



Mining production -5.4%

Production -4.2% than a year earlier

The report itself highlights the weather as the issue:

"The severe winter weather in the south central region of the country in mid-February accounted for the bulk of the declines in output for the month. Most notably, some petroleum refineries, petrochemical facilities, and plastic resin plants suffered damage from the deep freeze and were offline for the rest of the month. Excluding the effects of the winter weather would have resulted in an index for manufacturing that fell about 1/2 percent and in an index for mining that rose about 1/2 percent."



Still, even if the number was -0.5%, that's under the consensus and (no doubt) the consensus factored in some weather-related weakness.





However there's a caveat here with auto output down 8.3% but that's likely a reflection of a semi-conductor shortage because if you look at Feb auto sales, they continue to boom.

