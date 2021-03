Feb 2020 was $265B

Fiscal year to date deficit $1047B vs $624B in 2020

Outlays $559B vs $423B a year ago

Receipts $248B vs $188B a year ago

This is worse than it looks because of changes in the timing of tax filing and refunds. That would probably add $45B.







All that said, the US is days away from another $1.9 trillion in spending so $45B is pretty much splitting hairs.





The numbers are insane.