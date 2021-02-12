US Feb UMich prelim consumer sentiment 76.2 vs 80.9 expected

Final January reading was 79.0

Current conditions 89.0 vs 89.0 expected (86.7 prior)



Expectations 76.0 vs 76.0 expected (74.0 prior)



One year inflation expectations +3.3% vs +3.0% prior



5-10 year inflation expectations +2.7% vs 2.7% prior

One year inflation expectations match the highest since 2012 but also note how price rise expectations coming out of the financial crisis also jumped and that feared inflation never materialized.



