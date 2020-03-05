US February Challenger job cuts -26.3% vs +27.8% y/y prior
Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 5 March 2020
- Prior +27.8%
- Layoffs 56.66k
- Prior 67.74k
The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.
The tech sector continues to lead job cuts for the year with another 10.2k cuts in the month of February. The year-to-date total stands at ~24k with the retail sector having the second most announcements with ~19k year-to-date job cuts.
Not much to read into the layoff trends to start the year for now but this is just a reminder that there is still US non-farm payrolls due tomorrow.