US February Challenger job cuts -26.3% vs +27.8% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 5 March 2020


  • Prior +27.8%
  • Layoffs 56.66k 
  • Prior 67.74k
The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.

The tech sector continues to lead job cuts for the year with another 10.2k cuts in the month of February. The year-to-date total stands at ~24k with the retail sector having the second most announcements with ~19k year-to-date job cuts.

Not much to read into the layoff trends to start the year for now but this is just a reminder that there is still US non-farm payrolls due tomorrow.

