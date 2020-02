Prior was 131.6 (revised to 130.4)

Expectations 107.8 vs 102.5 prior



Present situation 165.1 vs 175.3 prior



Jobs hard to get 14.8 vs 11.6 prior

12-month inflation 4.6% vs 4.4%

This is a mixed bag. The headlines is on the soft side but the expectations line was a bit stronger. As the numbers come in, it's tough to take anything away because the virus threatens to upend everything.