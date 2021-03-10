US February CPI +1.7% y/y vs +1.7% expected
February CPI data
Wage data:
- Prior was +1.4%
- Ex food and energy +1.3% vs +1.4% expected
- Prior ex food and energy +1.4%
- CPI +0.4% m/m vs +0.4% expected
- Prior m/m reading was +0.3%
- CPI ex-food and energy +0.1% m/m vs +0.2% expected
- Real avg hourly earnings +4.1% vs +5.7% y/y prior
- Real avg weekly earnings +3.4% vs +3.9% y/y prior
It's a few months until this report is truly front-page news. The real question is how hot prices run when the economy reopens and whether that's a one-off or sustained.