US February CPI +2.3% y/y vs +2.2% expected
February US consumer price index
Inflation running at 3x the 10-year yield isn't exactly a normal situation. However this is likely to be the high-water mark, if only for oil, hotel and airline prices.
- Prior was +2.5%
- Ex food and energy +2.4% vs +2.3% exp
- Prior ex food and energy +2.3%
- CPI +0.1% m/m vs 0.0% exp
- Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.2% exp
- Real average weekly earnings +0.7% y/y vs 0.0% exp
- Real avg hourly earnings +0.6% y/y vs +0.6% exp