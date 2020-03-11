US February CPI +2.3% y/y vs +2.2% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

February US consumer price index

CPI
  • Prior was +2.5%
  • Ex food and energy +2.4% vs +2.3% exp
  • Prior ex food and energy +2.3%
  • CPI +0.1% m/m vs 0.0% exp
  • Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.2% exp
  • Real average weekly earnings +0.7% y/y vs 0.0% exp
  • Real avg hourly earnings +0.6% y/y vs +0.6% exp
Inflation running at 3x the 10-year yield isn't exactly a normal situation. However this is likely to be the high-water mark, if only for oil, hotel and airline prices.
