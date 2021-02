Prior was +3.5

New orders +10.8 vs +6.6 prior



Prices paid +57.8 vs +45.5 prior -- highest since May 2011



Six month conditions +34.9 vs +31.9 prior

Employment +12.1 vs +11.2 prior



Full report



This is a nice rebound after a few months of falling numbers. The bubbling concern is the ongoing rise in prices but there are good signs as well, with the capex index at 28.6, which is the highest in a year.