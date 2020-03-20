US February existing home sales 5.77m vs 5.51m expected

Prior was 5.46m revised to 5.42M



existing home sales 5.77M vs 5.51M estimate.



Home sales rise 6.5% versus -2.0% January



the month supply is a 3.1 months versus 3.1 months last month



median sales price $270.1K versus $266.2K last month



average selling price $305.8K vs $302.9K.



The average number of days on market fell to 36 days from 43 last month



The data is for February. Needless to say the markets are likely different now. However there is no denying the strength of the market coming into this virus. The question is "how bad will the fall be as buyers are shuttered?"



