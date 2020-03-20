US February existing home sales 5.77m vs 5.51m expected
US February existing home sales data
- Prior was 5.46m revised to 5.42M
- existing home sales 5.77M vs 5.51M estimate.
- Home sales rise 6.5% versus -2.0% January
- the month supply is a 3.1 months versus 3.1 months last month
- median sales price $270.1K versus $266.2K last month
- average selling price $305.8K vs $302.9K.
- The average number of days on market fell to 36 days from 43 last month
The data is for February. Needless to say the markets are likely different now. However there is no denying the strength of the market coming into this virus. The question is "how bad will the fall be as buyers are shuttered?"
.