US February existing home sales 6.22m vs 6.50m expected

Prior was 6.69m (revised to 6.66m)



-6.6% vs -2.9% expected

Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.2%)

Prices hit median $313K, up 15.8% y/y

Inventory down 29.5% y/y to record low 1.03m units



Don't take this as a sign of waning demand. Supply is extremely low and the weather in February may have pushed some closings into March.





"Despite the drop in home sales for February - which I would attribute to historically-low inventory - the market is still outperforming pre-pandemic levels," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

