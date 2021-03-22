US February existing home sales 6.22m vs 6.50m expected

US home sales for February from the National Association of Realtors

  • Prior was 6.69m (revised to 6.66m)
  • -6.6% vs -2.9% expected
  • Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.2%)
  • Prices hit median $313K, up 15.8% y/y
  • Inventory down 29.5% y/y to record low 1.03m units
Don't take this as a sign of waning demand. Supply is extremely low and the weather in February may have pushed some closings into March.

"Despite the drop in home sales for February - which I would attribute to historically-low inventory - the market is still outperforming pre-pandemic levels," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

