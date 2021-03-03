Markit US February final services PMI 59.8 vs 58.7 expected

Markit US February services PMI





Best reading since July 2014



Prelim was 58.9



Prior was 58.3



Composite index 59.5 vs 58.8 prior

Input and output cost inflation accelerating to the fastest on record (since October 2009)

New order inflows expanded at the steepest pace since April 2018

Employment continued to rise in February, albeit only fractionally

The ISM services report is due at the top of the hour and forecast flat at 58.7. This adds some upside risk.







Commenting on the latest survey results, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:

