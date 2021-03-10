US February inflation data due Wednesday 10 March 2021 - preview

CPI data is due at 1330 GMT from the US today.

Headline CPI is expected at 0.4% m/m, prior 0.3%

and expected at 1.7% y/y, prior 1.4%

CPI excluding Food and Energy is expected at 0.2% m/m, prior 0.0%





year-ago base effects alone would drive inflation lower again from 1.4% y/y in January to 0.9% y/y, but something around normal seasonality and potential supply chain pressures may drive core up by an unchanged 1.4% y/y

ING highlight that the Fed will not be concerned too much with these inflation figures, the Fed believes there is enough spare capacity in the economy to dampen price pressures. However, say ING:

Annual rates will start to rise quickly though in March-July as price pressures in a depressed, locked down economy 12 months ago are compared with price levels in a vibrant re-opening economy in 2021.

We expect to see headline inflation move above 3.5% in 2Q which could lead to a change in language from the Fed at the June FOMC meeting surrounding the prospects for a tapering of asset purchases.

We also think inflation could be stickier due to improved corporate pricing power in a supply-constrained economy.

As ING say, this will not begin until March ... but wow it'll sure get interesting if they are correct.





A couple of points made via Scotia's preview, this referring to core (excl food and energy) inflation: