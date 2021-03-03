US February ISM services 55.3 vs 58.7 expected
February ISM services report
- Prior was 58.7 (Highest since Feb 2019)
- Prices paid 71.8 vs 64.2
- New orders 51.9 vs 61.8 prior
- Employment 52.7 vs 55.2 prior
More details:
- backlog of orders 55.2 vs 50.9 prior
- new export orders 57.6 vs 47.0 prior
- imports 50.5 vs 53.5 prior
- supplier deliveries 60.8 vs 57.8 prior
- inventory change 58.9 vs 49.2 prior
- inventory sentiment 54.3 vs 49.7 prior
The lowest forecast was 57.0 and the market was undoubtedly looking for an upside surprise after the Markit survey.
Looking ahead, the misses in ADP employment and the employment component of this survey don't bode well for non-farm payrolls.