US February ISM services 55.3 vs 58.7 expected

February ISM services report

ISM services
  • Prior was 58.7 (Highest since Feb 2019)
  • Prices paid 71.8 vs 64.2
  • New orders 51.9 vs 61.8 prior
  • Employment 52.7 vs 55.2 prior
More details:
  • backlog of orders 55.2 vs 50.9 prior
  • new export orders 57.6 vs 47.0 prior
  • imports 50.5 vs 53.5 prior
  • supplier deliveries 60.8 vs 57.8 prior
  • inventory change 58.9 vs 49.2 prior
  • inventory sentiment 54.3 vs 49.7 prior
The big drop in new orders contrasts with the rise in the backlog of orders and new export orders. This is a tough one to make sense of.

The lowest forecast was 57.0 and the market was undoubtedly looking for an upside surprise after the Markit survey.

Looking ahead, the misses in ADP employment and the employment component of this survey don't bode well for non-farm payrolls.

