US February ISM services 55.3 vs 58.7 expected

Prior was 58.7 (Highest since Feb 2019)

Prices paid 71.8 vs 64.2



New orders 51.9 vs 61.8 prior

Employment 52.7 vs 55.2 prior



backlog of orders 55.2 vs 50.9 prior



new export orders 57.6 vs 47.0 prior



imports 50.5 vs 53.5 prior



supplier deliveries 60.8 vs 57.8 prior



inventory change 58.9 vs 49.2 prior



inventory sentiment 54.3 vs 49.7 prior The big drop in new orders contrasts with the rise in the backlog of orders and new export orders. This is a tough one to make sense of.

The lowest forecast was 57.0 and the market was undoubtedly looking for an upside surprise after the Markit survey.







Looking ahead, the misses in ADP employment and the employment component of this survey don't bode well for non-farm payrolls.

