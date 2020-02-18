US February NAHB housing market index 74 vs 75 expected

Home builder sentiment from the NAHB

  • Prior was 76
  • Single-family home sales 80 vs 81 prior
  • Sales over the next six months 79 vs 79 prior
  • Prospective buyers 57 vs 58 prior
It's a touch softer but that's a small change and puts the index back to December levels.

