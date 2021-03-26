US February PCE core +1.4% y/y vs +1.5% expected

Personal income -7.1% vs -7.2% expected. Prior month +10.0% (revised to +10.1%)



Personal spending -1.0% vs -0.8% expected. Prior month +2.4% (revised to +3.4%)



Real personal spending -1.2% vs -1.0% expected. Prior month +2.0% (revised to +3.0%)

The revisions to January spending likely reflect stimulus checks but highlight the upside from US consumers all the same. Overall, the inflation picture is light but that will change dramatically as the y/y comps get much easier.



Consumers spending and income for February: