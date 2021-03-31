US February pending home sales -10.6% vs -3.0% m/m expected

US February pending home sales data from the National Association of Realtors



Prior was -2.8%

Pending home sales index 110.3 vs 122.8 prior

Sales y/y -2.7% vs +6.5% expected (prior +8.8%)



Tight inventories and cold February weather put a major damper on home sales in February. Each of the four regions experienced a decline.





"The demand for a home purchase is widespread, multiple offers are prevalent, and days-on-market are swift but contracts are not clicking due to record-low inventory," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.





"Potential buyers may have to enlarge their geographic search areas, given the current tight market," Yun said. "If there were a larger pool of inventory to select from - ideally a five- or a six-month supply - then more buyers would be able to purchase properties at an affordable price."





