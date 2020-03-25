US February prelim durable goods orders data +1.2% vs -1.0% expected

Prior was -0.2% (revised to +0.1%)



Ex transport -0.6% vs -0.4% exp

Prior ex transport +0.8% (revised to +0.6%)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.8% vs -0.4% exp

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.1% (revised to +1.0%)



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air -0.7% vs -0.2% exp

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex air +1.0% (revised to +1.1%)

These numbers are ancient history now but soft core orders with a slight negative revision speak to poor capex plans even before the virus hit.

