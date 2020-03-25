US February prelim durable goods orders data +1.2% vs -1.0% expected

Durable goods orders for February 2020:

  • Prior was -0.2% (revised to +0.1%)
  • Ex transport -0.6% vs -0.4% exp
  • Prior ex transport +0.8% (revised to +0.6%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.8% vs -0.4% exp
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.1% (revised to +1.0%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air -0.7% vs -0.2% exp
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex air +1.0% (revised to +1.1%)
These numbers are ancient history now but soft core orders with a slight negative revision speak to poor capex plans even before the virus hit. 


