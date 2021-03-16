US February retail sales highlight the economic calendar

What's coming up next





February was a reopening month but it was also a month of very cold weather in much of the US, so it's a tough retail sales report to handicap. The consensus is -0.5% on the headline and -0.6% on the control group. I suspect the market will forgive a bad report because of the weather and pending stimulus while cheering an upbeat reading as a sign of pent up demand.





Retail sales is likely to be the only market moving report but later we also get:



