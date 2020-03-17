US February retail sales -0.5% vs +0.2% expected

Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.6%)



Ex autos -0.4% vs +0.1% expected



Ex autos and gas -0.2% vs +0.3% expected

Prior ex autos and gas +0.7% (revised to +0.4%)



Gasoline sales -2.8% vs -0.4% prior

Control group 0.0% vs +0.4% expected

Prior control group 0.0% (revised to +0.4%)



This will be the last round of pre-virus data. I expect some initial surge on grocery buying in March but April is going to be dire.





These numbers are a bit better than they look because of the revisions. The US was heading into this on a generally strong footing but the Feb number isn't great. In any case, it's ancient history now and the only question is how bad it gets. I'd hate to be any kind of retailer right now.

