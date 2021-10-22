US Federal budget deficit for September $-62 billion versus $-60 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Versus $-171 billion last month

  • The US federal deficit for September came in at $-62 billion versus $-60 billion estimate. 
  • Last month it was $-171 billion. 
  • Compared to a year ago, the September deficit then was at $-125 billion.
  • Year-to-date deficit $2.772 trillion verse 2000 deficit of $3.132 trillion
  • September outlays $521 billion versus $498 billion in September 2020
  • September receipts came in at $468 billion versus $373 billion in September 2020
The deficit was the lowest monthly deficit since January 2020 and much lower than the September 2020 deficit of $-125 billion.  Adam reported the fiscal year deficit earlier today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose