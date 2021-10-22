US Federal budget deficit for September $-62 billion versus $-60 billion estimate
Versus $-171 billion last month
- The US federal deficit for September came in at $-62 billion versus $-60 billion estimate.
- Last month it was $-171 billion.
- Compared to a year ago, the September deficit then was at $-125 billion.
- Year-to-date deficit $2.772 trillion verse 2000 deficit of $3.132 trillion
- September outlays $521 billion versus $498 billion in September 2020
- September receipts came in at $468 billion versus $373 billion in September 2020
The deficit was the lowest monthly deficit since January 2020 and much lower than the September 2020 deficit of $-125 billion. Adam reported the fiscal year deficit earlier today.