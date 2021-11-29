US Federal Reserve speakers on Monday include Chair Powell and NY's Williams

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There are three variants of Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Monday 29 November 2021. 

  • 2000 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams launches a virtual "Introducing the New York Innovation Center" event. 

  • 2005 GMT Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives opening remarks before that event.

  • 2205 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Central Banks and Indigenous Economies" before a virtual Symposium on Indigenous Economies: Bank of Canada, Tulo Centre of Indigenous Economics, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. 
As a ps, Bank of Canada Governor Macklem will speak at the symposium Bowman is addressing, at 1900 GMT.  
