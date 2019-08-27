US FHFA house price index for the month of June 0.2% vs 0.2% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Federal Housing Finance Association house price index for the month of June 2019

  • House price index for June 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate.  Prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.1%.
  • Home price purchase index QoQ 1.0% versus 0.3% estimate. Prior quarter revised higher to 1.3% from 1.1%
  • US home prices +4.8% in 12 months through June
The data is for June. So the data does not tke into account the lower rates from the rate cut (and lower mortgage rates).
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose