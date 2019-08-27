US FHFA house price index for the month of June 0.2% vs 0.2% estimate

Federal Housing Finance Association house price index for the month of June 2019

House price index for June 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.1%.



Home price purchase index QoQ 1.0% versus 0.3% estimate. Prior quarter revised higher to 1.3% from 1.1%



US home prices +4.8% in 12 months through June



The data is for June. So the data does not tke into account the lower rates from the rate cut (and lower mortgage rates).