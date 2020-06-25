US firm GNC paid nearly $4 million in executive bonuses 5 days before filing bankruptcy

Feel's like I'm getting all Zero Hedge with this one!

Via Washington Post:

Vitamin and nutrition chain GNC Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday

plans to close as many as 1,200 of its 5,200 U.S. stores

company reported a $200 million loss during the first quarter of this year

GNC paid nearly $4 million in cash bonuses to top executives, bonuses issued on June 18, five days before the bankruptcy filing Link here





