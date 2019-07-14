US firms may get approval to restart sales to Huawei in 2 to 4 weeks
A bit late for some workers: Weekend - Huawei planning "extensive" US staff layoffs
Citing an unnamed senior U.S. official, via Reuters:
- U.S. may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei
- in as little as two weeks
---
Background this this:
- Huawei was added to a Commerce Department list in May that prohibits U.S. companies from supplying it with new American-made goods and services unless they obtain licenses that will likely be denied.
- In June though US President Donald Trump announced American firms could sell products to Huawei. Licenses could be issued where there is no threat to national security.