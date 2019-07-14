US firms may get approval to restart sales to Huawei in 2 to 4 weeks

A bit late for some workers: Weekend - Huawei planning "extensive" US staff layoffs

Citing an unnamed senior U.S. official, via Reuters:

U.S. may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei

in as little as two weeks



Background this this:

Huawei was added to a Commerce Department list in May that prohibits U.S. companies from supplying it with new American-made goods and services unless they obtain licenses that will likely be denied.

In June though US President Donald Trump announced American firms could sell products to Huawei. Licenses could be issued where there is no threat to national security.









