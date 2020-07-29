US five-year yields hit record low at 0.2531%

Treasury yields hit record low

There is no fear in the bond market ahead of the FOMC. The Fed will be buying and the market is increasingly convinced that more action -- yield curve control -- is coming. Part of that reasoning is the faltering in the economy and the likelihood that intensifies because of a lack of Congressional action.





If you were to go with the technicals, this looks like it's on the verge of a big breakdown but the zero bound is much more than technical 'support'.

