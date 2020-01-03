US forces have been put on heightened alert following strikes that killed top Iranian military leader
Patriot missile batteries in the Middle East amongst the units put on alert.
Amidst Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps vowing "violent" retaliation for the death of leader Qassem Soleimani.
Market response to the news has been risk off.
Higher for:
- yen
- oil
- gold
most notably.
If you are just waking up the news as it happened (read from the bottom up):
- Pentagon announces Iranian Quds leader killed
- Iranian TV officially announce the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani
- Here we go - oil gets its spurt on
- USD/JPY testing its US-time low on the Baghdad missile attacks
- Reports now that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq
- North Korea's official newspaper warns of an "immediate and powerful" strike
- US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
- Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
- More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed
- Baghdad International Airport rocket attack earlier - 4 killed.