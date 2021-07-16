US futures a touch higher ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood keeps steadier so far today

European indices are a little mixed after having opened up with slight gains only to see some choppy action during the session.

The mood is tepid but somewhat steady with US futures hinting at slight optimism, though that could all change upon the US retail sales data later.

SPX
The other key spot to watch before the weekend is the bond market and 10-year Treasury yields are up 2.8 bps to 1.325% currently, keeping a defense of 1.30% for now.

