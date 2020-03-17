US futures bounce back a little but gains are far from certain today

It has been a wild ride for futures in trading today





ForexLive From hitting limit up to being humbled by a drop of over 1% to now moving back up to positive territory, it sure has been choppy and all over the place for futures.





The dollar funding squeeze adds to yet another factor in the equation today and it is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out in the day ahead - and if the Fed will once again step in to try and address the strain in the market.





As for the currencies space, it has been one-way traffic since the European morning start with the dollar gaining by more than 1% against all but the loonie so far:







