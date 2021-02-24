US futures claw back some of its earlier losses to start the session

Risk appetite being tested once again today





S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures -0.2%

Russell 2000 futures -0.2% The more sombre mood from Asia is keeping risk sentiment more tepid as we start European morning trade, with the 3% drop in the Hang Seng (HK government raising stamp duty tax on the stock market for the first time since 1993) a major dampener.





That said, US futures were also looking more sluggish earlier on with Nasdaq futures falling by 1% before recovering those losses to be down by 0.3% now.





Much like yesterday, trading today will be a test of the market's risk appetite and how investors are taking to the Fed put and dovish central bank mantra as a whole.





In the major currencies space, the franc and yen are among the laggards still after the rebound in Wall Street yesterday. The latter is trading to near two-year lows against the aussie after EUR/CHF broke above 1.1000 for the first time since December 2019.