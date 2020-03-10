US futures continue to run higher, near 5% gains

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The key question remains though, can this keep up?

E-minis 10-03
ForexLive
Equities are battling back strongly after the sharp drop seen in trading yesterday, with S&P 500 futures now up by 4.7% on the day. It is still a bit early to derive anything from the move but so far this is keeping risk in a better place after the meltdown overnight.

USD/JPY is back up to 104.65 while European equities are posting gains over 3% now, putting light pressure on the franc as USD/CHF climbs to 0.9340.

The yen and franc are not near their lows for the day but they still remain weaker as we look towards North American trading in a few hours from now.

That said, I would still argue that sentiment hasn't quite turned the corner just yet.

Sure, the recovery today looks good after the drop yesterday but the market never moves in a straight line. Given the current economic backdrop and the virus outbreak, chances are come Friday we'll be staring at a screen covered in red rather than one similar to today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose