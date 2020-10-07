US futures creep a little higher ahead of European trading

S&P 500 futures up ~0.4%





This follows the setback from yesterday in US stocks, which were dragged lower after Trump put a halt in stimulus talks. He did offer some conciliatory remarks since, but they are by piecemeal so there is no way the Democrats will bite.





It's shaping up to be a bit of a back and forth start, so be mindful that we could see the risk mood sway even more during the day ahead. Once again, the focus will be on rumours surrounding stimulus talks so strap yourselves in, it is going to be bumpy.