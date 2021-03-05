US futures creep higher ahead of North American trading

S&P 500 futures up 0.3%

US futures have had a bit of a choppy session in European morning trade but are creeping higher now as we move towards North American trading.





I would argue that sentiment remains in a fragile state and it wouldn't take much selling in Treasuries to start reigniting jitters again ahead of the weekend.





European equities are also able to trim losses for the time being but the overall mood remains tentative at best, with Wall Street yet to enter and non-farm payrolls to follow.



