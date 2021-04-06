US futures curbing the enthusiasm to start the session

US futures pull back a little after the solid gains yesterday

  • S&P 500 futures -0.3%
  • Nasdaq futures -0.3%
  • Dow futures -0.3%
European equities may be pumped up after the Easter break and investors are taking heart in the record gains in the S&P 500 and Dow yesterday, but US futures are not seeing much follow through from the push higher on Monday.

This is putting a bit of a slight dampener to the gains in Europe, with this translating to a slightly stronger dollar to kick start the session.

Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also off earlier lows with 10-year yields up to 1.70% now. The low earlier in the day touched 1.677%.

