US futures curbing the enthusiasm to start the session

US futures pull back a little after the solid gains yesterday

S&P 500 futures -0.3%

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures -0.3% European equities may be pumped up after the Easter break and investors are taking heart in the record gains in the S&P 500 and Dow yesterday, but US futures are not seeing much follow through from the push higher on Monday.





This is putting a bit of a slight dampener to the gains in Europe, with this translating to a slightly stronger dollar to kick start the session.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also off earlier lows with 10-year yields up to 1.70% now. The low earlier in the day touched 1.677%.