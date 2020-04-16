US futures erase losses ahead of European morning trade

S&P 500 futures back in positive territory

An interesting development as we look towards the session ahead, but so far this isn't quite signaling a change in the currencies space as the dollar continues to keep firmer.





The bond market is also keeping nearer to flat levels so I'd rather not look too much into the move here as it is also still too early in the day to be drawing any real conclusions.





If there is some form of extension in equity gains though, perhaps that may start to impact the mood across other asset classes but I'm on the fence on that one for now.





In the currencies market, the dollar is maintaining gains for the most part with USD/JPY up to 107.85 and AUD/USD down to 0.6287, just off its 200-hour moving average.