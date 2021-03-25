US futures erase slight gains from earlier

Easy come, easy go

As we observed yesterday, the gains in futures during European trading may not amount to much and sentiment is still largely leaning towards being more cautious.





That is certainly the case as we approach North American trading now with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures falling to the day's lows, down 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures falling flat after having gained by 0.5% earlier in the session





With the dollar knocking on the door of challenging the 1.1800 handle against the euro, overall market sentiment could get a little dicey later in the day.