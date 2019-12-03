US futures extend drop ahead of the open

The softer risk mood continues to grip at markets

We're starting to see an extension of the more risk averse mood in markets now as US traders begin to come in today. S&P 500 futures are down by 0.5% with Treasury yields also being dragged to session lows across the curve now.





In turn, that is pushing USD/JPY lower to 108.73 with yen pairs also easing lower on the day. It's all about trade with Trump cautioning against a China deal possibly going beyond next year's election and also keeping up his battle against Macron and France on tariffs.



