US futures extend fall ahead of European trading

S&P 500 futures down 1.0%, Dow futures down 1.4%

Risk trades are just continuing to come under pressure, with AUD/USD making fresh lows for the year as price is clipping just below 0.7100 and USD/JPY knocking on the door of 113.00 currently as bond yields are also creeping lower.

It is starting to confirm that yesterday's light reprieve is nothing more than a bit of a breather as the market is still riddled with fear at the moment.





As we come to terms with the omicron virus, eventually this will be a dip to buy for risk trades but at the moment, there is no hurry to step back into things.



