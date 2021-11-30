US futures extend fall ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

S&P 500 futures down 1.0%, Dow futures down 1.4%

Risk trades are just continuing to come under pressure, with AUD/USD making fresh lows for the year as price is clipping just below 0.7100 and USD/JPY knocking on the door of 113.00 currently as bond yields are also creeping lower.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
It is starting to confirm that yesterday's light reprieve is nothing more than a bit of a breather as the market is still riddled with fear at the moment.

As we come to terms with the omicron virus, eventually this will be a dip to buy for risk trades but at the moment, there is no hurry to step back into things.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose