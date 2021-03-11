US futures extend gains ahead of North American trading

Nasdaq futures up 2% on the day now





As Treasury yields are keeping lower, risk sentiment continues to fare better in European morning trade as equities - tech in particular - are shooting higher.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% while Nasdaq futures are up 2.0% currently, as the tumultuous period in the bond market makes room for some stability in the past few days.





10-year Treasury yields are keeping below 1.50%, the lowest levels since last Thursday - when Fed chair Powell delivered his much anticipated speech at the time.





It is over to the ECB next to take up the baton before we get to the 30-year Treasury auction later in the day.



