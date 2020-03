S&P 500 futures now up by over 100 points

It has been a decent recovery after a 3% drop earlier today but again, this pales in comparison to the near 14% (400 points) drop over the last two days in the index.





Even with the impressive turnaround so far today, risk is still on shaky ground and a retracement here will easily be brushed aside as another dead cat bounce. I just love this image and can't resist to remind people on days like these: