S&P 500 futures now up by 1.1% on the day

The market is feeling a little more upbeat to start the session and the better risk mood in equities is translating to a weaker dollar in early trades.





AUD/USD is up to 0.6326 while we also see cable move to a high of 1.2328, as the greenback slips across the board. There's no specific headline that I can see that is driving the move here, but perhaps this is a slight pullback amid to the softer start o the week.