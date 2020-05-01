US futures extend losses to over 2% on the day

The market is seeing a quiet but risk-off mood so far

S&P 500 futures are now down by over 2% on the session, as the market is adopting a more risk-off approach in European morning trade. 10-year Treasury yields are also down by 4 bps to 0.599% and that is keeping the yen bid, with risk currencies holding weaker.





USD/JPY is down to lows just under 107.00 currently as yen crosses are gaining more downside momentum. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is pressured to session lows of 0.6438.



