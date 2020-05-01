US futures extend losses to over 2% on the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The market is seeing a quiet but risk-off mood so far

E-minis 01-05
See here for global coronavirus case data
S&P 500 futures are now down by over 2% on the session, as the market is adopting a more risk-off approach in European morning trade. 10-year Treasury yields are also down by 4 bps to 0.599% and that is keeping the yen bid, with risk currencies holding weaker.

USD/JPY is down to lows just under 107.00 currently as yen crosses are gaining more downside momentum. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is pressured to session lows of 0.6438.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose