US futures fall by 5%, another limit down day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Ugly, ugly, ugly

E-minis 12-03
ForexLive
Two limit down days in a week is definitely not a good sign and with Mr. Bear having just introduced himself yesterday, it looks like more pain is set to come.

S&P 500 futures have bounced back a little to a loss of 4.5% upon hitting the limit down but there doesn't appear to be much reprieve for risk on the day in the big picture.

European equities are now nearing 7% losses on the day with Treasury yields staying pressured too. 10-year yields are now down by 16 bps to 0.70%.

