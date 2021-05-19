US futures fall further ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

S&P 500 futures now down 1% on the day

It's not a good look for risk ahead of North American trading later, as futures are pointing to a modest decline with European equities also struggling and down over 1%.

This is keeping the dollar in a more positive mood in FX, with EUR/USD now slipping back under 1.2200 to session lows. Elsewhere, crypto is still being pressured as Bitcoin is down 11% near the lows for the day close to $38,500.

Looking ahead, bear in mind that we still have the Fed minutes to go through later in the day so that will be one to watch in case it plays a role in shifting risk sentiment.

