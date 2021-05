S&P 500 futures down 0.3%

Nasdaq futures are also dragged lower, down 0.4%, while European indices have also pared its slight gains earlier. The DAX is even trading down 0.5% now.





The slight risk aversion is perhaps keeping the dollar buoyed, though Treasury yields are holding slightly higher on the session. 10-year yields are up 1.8 bps to 1.615%.