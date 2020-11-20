US futures gradually paring losses so far today

S&P 500 futures now down just 7 points or 0.2% on the day











The risk mood is less pessimistic than when we started the day, with European equities also posting modest gains now between 0.4% to 0.7%. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields also now sitting higher by 1.3 bps to 0.842%

There will be a couple of things to be mindful about as before the weekend though, with much of the focus set to reside on the spat between the US Treasury and the Fed





But Pfizer is also expected to officially confirm applying for emergency-use authorisation of their vaccine with the FDA, so that is something to be wary about as well.





In the currencies space, it is still all about the push and pull in the dollar with things not really changing all too much on the day after some back and forth over the past few days.





Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are flat while Dow futures are down by about 0.3% amid a more quiet European morning session so far.